Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss strategic regional and global issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, has received State Secretary of the Moldovan Foreign Ministry Serghei Mihov, the country's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian aspects of Azerbaijani-Moldovan cooperation, prospects for the development of relations, as well as regional and international issues were discussed.

Bayramov, who recalled with satisfaction his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihail Popșoi within the framework of his participation in the Munich Security Conference, noted the importance of such contacts and the mechanism of political consultations in the development of bilateral, including multilateral cooperation.

The importance of expanding bilateral, including multilateral cooperation, was noted, and the importance of using the development prospects of partnership in the field of energy security was emphasized, in particular.

The importance of the role of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Moldova was brought to attention in terms of discussing cooperation opportunities in the fields of economy, trade, and investments.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Moldova. The political consultations were led by Deputy Minister Samir Sharifov on the Azerbaijani side and Mihov on the Moldovan side.

