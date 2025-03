BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) will organize an "Offroad" rally featuring off-road vehicles on April 5, Trend reports.

The rally will take place along the Baku-Khizi-Shamakhi-Ismayilli route and will begin at 9:00 (GMT+4) in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The goal of the event is to promote the development of motorsports in the country, as well as to engage automotive enthusiasts from the regions in this sport.