Iran declines from negotiations on US president's terms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Iran informed Russia it will never negotiate on the terms of US President Donald Trump, a senior Iranian official told reporters, Trend reports.

The official noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during his visit to Tehran, expressed his readiness to hold nuclear talks with Washington through diplomatic channels.

“Tehran welcomed Russia’s initiative and said that it will never negotiate on the terms of US President Donald Trump,” explained the official.

Meanwhile, on February 5, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to restore maximum pressure on Iran. The US President expressed hope that the maximum pressure will not be applied too often. He also noted that he is ready for dialog with the Iranian president.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018. In 2020, Iran announced that it would no longer be bound by restrictions outlined in the nuclear agreement.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement. As part of this, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and the additional protocol outlined in the nuclear deal starting February 23, 2021.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel