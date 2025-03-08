Kazakhstan urges collective OIC effort on Syrian stabilization and Palestine ceasefire

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 8. The Kazakhstani delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, participated in the emergency session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), dedicated to the situation in Palestine and Syria, Trend reports.

The participants discussed the current geopolitical situation, the challenges and threats facing the Islamic world, and emphasized the need for the prompt reconstruction of the Gaza sector and the stabilization of the situation in Syria.

In his speech, Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan has been paying close attention to the Syrian crisis since its beginning, providing a platform for negotiations within the Astana process.



"We urge OIC member states to take active actions to stabilize the situation in Syria, taking into account the interests of the Syrian people," said Nurtleu.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the minister emphasized that the most urgent issue is ensuring a sustainable ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Kazakhstan hopes that ongoing negotiations on the second stage will pave the way for peace, security, and the creation of a Palestinian state based on the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

The event demonstrated the solidarity of Muslim countries with the Palestinian and Syrian peoples, as well as their commitment to taking active steps to quickly resolve the situation in the region.

Following the meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers, the relevant resolutions were adopted and Syria's membership in the Organization was restored.

OIC stands for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. It is an international organization founded in 1969, consisting of 57 member states, to promote solidarity and cooperation among Muslim-majority countries in various political, economic, social, and cultural matters. The OIC works to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world, particularly concerning issues such as the Palestinian cause, conflicts in member countries, and global challenges affecting the Islamic world. Its headquarters are in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.