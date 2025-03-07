TuranBank supports young girls from an orphanage

In line with the principles of socially responsible banking, TuranBank recently held a charity event in support of the Public Union "Children of Azerbaijan."

As part of the project " Zərif əldən cəsur ürəklərə", the bank facilitated the sale of symbolic jewelry handcrafted at the Reintegration Center, operated by the Public Union "Children of Azerbaijan." The initiative aims to assist girls who have suffered from violence and abandonment in enhancing their professional skills and covering their educational expenses.

The goal of the project is to provide homeless and abused girls with social and economic independence, while also helping them develop skills and gain knowledge necessary to lead an independent life. This will allow them to more actively engage in society, expand their educational opportunities, and pave the way for personal and professional development—ultimately contributing to brighter prospects for their future.

Through this initiative, TuranBank also supports its female employees by offering them the opportunity to receive symbolic jewelry, embodying the strength of gentle hands and brave hearts.

It is worth noting that TuranBank will continue its efforts to improve the economic well-being of young girls and women.

