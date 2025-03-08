Turkmenistan reaches out to EU with gas partnership offer

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 8. Turkmenistan has expressed its readiness to work closely with European partners on natural gas supplies, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in an interview with Euronews Trend reports.

“The energy sector holds vast potential, with growing mutual interest in its development. Turkmenistan is ready to engage in close cooperation with European partners on the supply of natural gas. One of the pathways for targeted actions is the implementation of the Trans-Caspian route,” said Berdimuhamedov.

He also emphasized that the development of underwater infrastructure in the Caspian Sea aligns with the economic interests of coastal states, ensuring a balanced approach that considers the needs of energy producers, consumers, and transit countries.

"This will serve as a fundamental factor in strengthening energy security and resilience across Eurasia," stressed Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The growing trade turnover between the EU and Turkmenistan highlights expanding cooperation, particularly in energy. It exceeded 1.5 billion euros from January through October 2023, marking an 84-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. Turkmenistan’s readiness to engage in gas partnerships, like the Trans-Caspian route, offers mutual benefits, supporting Europe’s energy security while providing Turkmenistan access to key markets.