Azerbaijan set to reshape Aghdam with new residential project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The construction of several more multifunctional mid-rise residential buildings will be carried out in Aghdam city in residential area No. 4, Trend reports.

The State Service for Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend regions public legal entity has completed the necessary procedures for this project, which will involve the construction of buildings in the ninth and tenth neighborhoods of the designated residential area.

The service has entrusted the execution of the project to the "Merkuri-Inshaat" Limited Liability Company (LLC) and has signed a contract for the works.

As part of the agreement, the LLC has been allocated a budget of 19.3 million manat ($11.3 million) for the project.

Meanwhile, earlier, the service had announced the initiation of construction for multifunctional mid-rise residential buildings in the first through eighth neighborhoods of the same complex, with an expected expenditure of 137.2 million manat ($80.7 million).

The construction work in the ninth and tenth neighborhoods will be carried out by "Merkuri-Inshaat" LLC, which was officially registered in 2007.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel