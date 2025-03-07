UKAEA, Eni launch major tritium fuel cycle project in UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and Eni have signed a collaboration agreement to advance research in fusion energy, with a focus on tritium fuel cycle technology, Trend reports.

As part of this partnership, the two sides will develop the UKAEA-Eni H3AT Tritium Loop Facility at the Culham Campus, which is set to be completed by 2028.

The facility will be the world’s largest and most advanced tritium fuel cycle plant, playing a key role in fuel recovery and re-use for future fusion power stations. Fusion energy, which replicates the power of the Sun by fusing hydrogen isotopes under high temperatures and pressure, has the potential to contribute to energy security and decarbonization.

UKAEA and Eni will also collaborate on advanced fusion technologies and skills transfer initiatives. Eni will support the H3AT project with its expertise in large-scale engineering and operations, helping to mitigate project risks.

UK Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy highlighted the project’s significance in strengthening the UK's position as a leader in fusion fuel technology, while UKAEA CEO Ian Chapman noted that the demonstration plant will set a benchmark in tritium fuel cycle research. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi emphasised the role of fusion energy in accelerating the global energy transition and reducing energy dependence.