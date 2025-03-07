Russia, Iran debate global strategies for nuclear challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Russia and Iran discussed international efforts to address the Iranian nuclear program, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali.

The talks addressed issues on the international agenda, including the outcome of the current session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

The parties emphasized their commitment to strengthening bilateral coordination in line with the decisions of the leadership of Russia and Iran, as well as in consideration of the results of the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries held on February 25 in Tehran.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018. In 2020, Iran announced that it would no longer be bound by restrictions outlined in the nuclear agreement.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement. As part of this, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and the additional protocol outlined in the nuclear deal starting February 23, 2021.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

