Azerbaijan's Baku hosts final day of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Artistic Gymnastics World Cup continues at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is represented in the competition among men by Nikita Simonov (hoop), Ivan Tikhonov (horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzade (freestyle, pommel horse), Mansum Safarov (vault, horizontal bar), Murad Agharzayev (freestyle), Ramin Damirov (parallel bars), and among women by Nazanin Teymurova (in each of six apparatuses) and Deniz Aliyeva (in each of six apparatuses).

At the end of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest execution score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel