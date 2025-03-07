Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airs scale of power transmissions to Iran for Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic achieved an export volume of 2.89 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electrical energy to the Iranian market in January 2025, the republic's State Energy Service told Trend.

"The amount of electricity imported from the Islamic Republic of Iran was 2.71 million kWh," the agency said.

To note, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic delivered a substantial output of 36.7 million kilowatt-hours of electrical energy to the Iranian market in the previous fiscal year. The Autonomous Republic secured a substantial 35.2 million kilowatt-hours of electrical energy through a strategic exchange mechanism with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

