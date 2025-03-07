Azerbaijan, Singapore explore innovative tax administration practices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Head of the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, President of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA) Orkhan Nazarli held a video meeting with Commissioner and CEO of Singapore's Inland Revenue Authority Fook Chuen Ow, Trend reports via the Tax Service.

The meeting focused on amplifying the parameters of bilateral and multilateral engagements, delineating the strategic priorities for synergistic collaboration in tax governance, and the establishment of a comprehensive legal and regulatory architecture.



During the convening, the stakeholders engaged in a discourse regarding critical paradigms such as risk mitigation strategies in fiscal operations across the bilateral landscape, reciprocal data sharing frameworks, digital tax governance, and robust methodologies for the efficacious counteraction of tax fraud and evasion, among other pertinent topics.



Furthermore, the imperative of augmenting bilateral synergies within the taxation domain was underscored, and cutting-edge methodologies for optimizing administrative efficacy were scrutinized.

Nazarli extended an invitation to Ow to engage in the 29th Assembly of the IOTA, scheduled to convene in Baku.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel