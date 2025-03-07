Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 7 March 2025 18:20 (UTC +04:00)
AZAL expands its flight network to Türkiye
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan’s national carrier, AZAL, will launch direct flights from Baku to Çukurova International Airport, located between Adana and Mersin, starting June 15, Trend reports.

Flights on this route will operate twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays — offering passengers a convenient travel option to both Adana and the neighboring city of Mersin, as well as other surrounding regions.

Adana and Mersin are among Türkiye’s major cities and popular destinations for tourists. The region boasts a rich historical heritage, archaeological sites, natural attractions, and resort areas.

To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL.

