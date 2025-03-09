Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies increased in price compared to March 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 574,617 rials, and one euro is 623,852 rials, while on March 8, one euro was 618,764 rials.

Currency Rial on March 9 Rial on March 8 1 US dollar USD 569,922 568,650 1 British pound GBP 735,995 732,526 1 Swiss franc CHF 649,543 640,063 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,644 55,588 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,638 51,957 1 Danish krone DKK 82,954 82,224 1 Indian rupee INR 6,540 6,555 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,186 155,112 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,850,491 1,845,598 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,587 203,600 100 Japanese yens JPY 387,347 382,677 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,329 73,299 1 Omani rial OMR 1,480,383 1,479,665 1 Canadian dollar CAD 396,079 396,104 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 325,291 324,929 1 South African rand ZAR 31,234 31,026 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,630 15,630 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,468 6,336 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,572 156,497 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,534 43,560 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 358,940 359,376 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,979 151,907 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,515,750 1,515,027 1 Singapore dollar SGD 428,265 427,608 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,245 469,351 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,301 19,315 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 271 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 408,571 409,489 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,515 116,733 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,780 78,560 100 Thai baht THB 1,693,124 1,694,778 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,942 127,840 1,000 South Korean won KRW 393,233 394,027 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 803,839 803,456 1 euro EUR 618,764 613,304 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,670 114,750 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,361 204,738 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,972 34,960 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,884 7,803 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,269 174,196 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,258 335,090 100 Philippine pesos PHP 992,894 996,115 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,264 52,341 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,977 162,342 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,823 8,844

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 764,160 rials and $1 costs 703,841 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 743,346 rials, and the price of $1 totals 684,670 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 915,000–918,000 rials, while one euro is about 992,000–995,000 rials.

