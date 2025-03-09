Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 9

Iran Materials 9 March 2025 11:47 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 9

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies increased in price compared to March 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 574,617 rials, and one euro is 623,852 rials, while on March 8, one euro was 618,764 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 9

Rial on March 8

1 US dollar

USD

569,922

568,650

1 British pound

GBP

735,995

732,526

1 Swiss franc

CHF

649,543

640,063

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,644

55,588

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,638

51,957

1 Danish krone

DKK

82,954

82,224

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,540

6,555

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,186

155,112

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,850,491

1,845,598

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,587

203,600

100 Japanese yens

JPY

387,347

382,677

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,329

73,299

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,480,383

1,479,665

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

396,079

396,104

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

325,291

324,929

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,234

31,026

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,630

15,630

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,468

6,336

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,572

156,497

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,534

43,560

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

358,940

359,376

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,979

151,907

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,515,750

1,515,027

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

428,265

427,608

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,245

469,351

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,301

19,315

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

271

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

408,571

409,489

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,515

116,733

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,780

78,560

100 Thai baht

THB

1,693,124

1,694,778

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,942

127,840

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

393,233

394,027

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

803,839

803,456

1 euro

EUR

618,764

613,304

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,670

114,750

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,361

204,738

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,972

34,960

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,884

7,803

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,269

174,196

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,258

335,090

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

992,894

996,115

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,264

52,341

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,977

162,342

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,823

8,844

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 764,160 rials and $1 costs 703,841 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 743,346 rials, and the price of $1 totals 684,670 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 915,000–918,000 rials, while one euro is about 992,000–995,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more