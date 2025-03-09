Italy ranks third among Kazakhstan's largest trading partners - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Trend reports.

Tokayev noted that the meeting with the Italian president is an excellent opportunity to discuss key issues of bilateral relations. He emphasized the successful cooperation in various fields, the active work of Italian companies in Kazakhstan and the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties.

Sergio Mattarella, in turn, thanked Tokayev for the meeting, noting the strong partnership between the countries and the potential for their further expansion.

The leaders discussed the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation. Tokayev emphasized that Italy ranks third among Kazakhstan's largest trading partners and is among the top 5 largest investors. In 2023, trade turnover amounted to about $20 billion, and about 250 Italian companies contribute to key industries.

The heads of state also exchanged views on current global issues.