Kazakhstan announces launch date for major railway project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 9. Kazakhstan plans to launch a new plant in the field of railway transport, Trend reports.

As reported by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, during a trip to the city of Ekibastuz, Minister of Transport Murat Karabayev visited the RailCast Systems plant and got acquainted with the progress of construction of a large industrial project.

"RailCast Systems is the only modern plant in the country for the production of blanks for railway axles, tires and stamped parts. The production capacity of the enterprise will be 160,900 units of products per year. After the launch of the plant, about 550 specialists will receive permanent work. Equipment is currently being installed here. The plant is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of this year," the ministry said.