World Cup in Artistic Gymnastics ends in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The World Cup in Artistic Gymnastics held in Baku has ended, Trend reports.

On the last day, women competed for first place in balance beam and floor exercises, while men competed in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar.

Murad Agarzaev took seventh place in the vault, and Ivan Tikhonov took eighth place in the horizontal bar exercises.

The day before, Nikita Simonov won the gold medal in the rings exercises. Deniz Aliyeva came in seventh in the vault.

Following the competition, the gymnasts who showed the highest results were awarded the traditional AGF Trophy.

To note, gymnasts from 19 countries competed in the tournament.