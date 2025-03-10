Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Materials 10 March 2025 00:19 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani wrestlers win four medals at start of European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won two silver and two bronze medals at the start of the U-23 European Championship in Tirana, the capital of Albania, Trend reports.

Rahman Imanov (57 kg) took the bronze medal of the tournament, defeating the representative of North Macedonia Stefan Shteryov (11:0) and Ukrainian Vladislav Abramov (8:6).

Murad Akhverdiev (65 kg) also won a bronze medal. First, in a tense fight, he defeated Ukrainian Nikita Goncharov with a score of 5:4, and then defeated Moldovan Fedor Keavdari - 9:6.

Kyanan Heybatov (70 kg) met Russian Magomed Eltemirov in the final. Having lost to his opponent, the Azerbaijani wrestler took the silver medal. Farid Jabbarov (79 kg) received the same award, losing in the final to Russian representative Arsen Balayan.

