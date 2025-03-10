Canada elects new Liberal leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Mark Carney will become the next prime minister of Canada after winning the race to lead the country’s federal Liberal party, Trend reports.

With 85.9% of the vote, Carney beat the former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, the former government house leader Karina Gould and the former member of parliament Frank Baylis.

Carney will now be expected to lead the party into the next federal elections – which must be held before October, but could be called much earlier. Justin Trudeau will remain as Canada’s prime minister for an as-yet undisclosed transitional period while his successor settles in.