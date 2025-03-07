Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam ink MoU in energy sector

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 8. Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam have signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the energy sector, which will further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the countries, Trend reports.

The agreements include:

An MOU between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam.

An MOU between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, and VTech, a Vietnamese company.

An MOU between the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan and the National Power System and Market

Operator Company Limited (NSMO) of Pakistan.

The agreements were signed following a business meeting in Hanoi attended by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev as part of their official visit to Vietnam.

During the business dialogue, Talantbek Imanov, Director of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan, presented the investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan, while Minister Ibraev highlighted the country’s energy potential and key energy projects.

In turn, Vietnamese entrepreneurs expressed their readiness for active engagement with Kyrgyzstan.