Central Bank of Azerbaijan ready for upcoming refinancing rate decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will announce its next decision over the refinancing rate on March 12, Trend reports.

The current refinancing rate stands at 7.25 percent, with the lower limit of the interest rate corridor at 6.25 percent and the upper limit at 8.25 percent.

According to the CBA, the decision to keep the refinancing rate unchanged was made based on the fact that both actual and projected inflation remain within the target range of 4±2 percent, the global economic situation, an analysis of macroeconomic trends, and the transmission of monetary policy to the economy.

"Future decisions on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will depend on actual and projected inflation, as well as the dynamics of external and internal risk factors. The Central Bank will use all available tools to ensure price stability following its legally defined mandate. If inflationary pressures decrease and inflation expectations remain stable, there may be room to lower the interest rate corridor parameters. However, the Central Bank will respond appropriately if risks to achieving the inflation target materialize," the information notes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel