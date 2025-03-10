Azerbaijan unveils toll of missing citizens in wake of Armenia’s aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Armenia's aggression resulted in the missing of 3,983 citizens of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This has been announced during the presentation of the "Assessment Report: Accounting for Missing Persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the provided data, 3,977 of these citizens went missing during the First Karabakh War, and six during the Second Karabakh War. The persons include 3,209 military servicemen and 774 civilians.

Of the total number of missing persons, 3,698 are men, and 285 are women.

The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan is hosting a presentation of the "Assessment Report: Accounting for Missing Persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan" by the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

The event is attended by members and staff of the working group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan, high-ranking representatives of the international commission, deputies, senior officials of relevant government agencies, as well as representatives of NGOs and the media.

