Azerbaijan emerges as key global platform for energy discussions, OPEC chief says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan has become a global hub for constructive dialogue on energy issues, said Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in his welcome letter to the participants of the Baku Energy Forum 2025, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan – a vital participant in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) between OPEC and non-OPEC producers – has become a global hub for constructive dialogue on key energy issues. This was clear at COP 29 and will doubtless be underlined once again at the 30th Baku Energy Forum, a premier event in the region’s energy calendar," he said.

The SecGen emphasized that the forum is a vital platform for dialogue and cooperation in the global energy sector.

Baku Energy Week, the region's premier energy event, will mark its 30th anniversary from June 3 to 5, 2025. The highlight of the week, the Baku Energy Forum, will be held on June 4-5, bringing together key industry players, leading international experts, investors, and business leaders.