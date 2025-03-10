Iran hands Sweden note of protest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Swedish Ambassador to Tehran Mathias Otterstedt was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, where a protest note from Iran to Sweden was presented to him, on March 9, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting with Director of the Western Europe Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Shahram Ghazizadeh, the Swedish ambassador was informed about the reactions to statements made by some Swedish officials against Iran.

Ghazizadeh criticized the Swedish Minister of Education's baseless and interventionist remarks against Iran and said that such statements contradict international law and diplomatic norms.

"The Swedish government cannot accuse the legitimate institutions of another country and defend Ahmad Reza Djalali, whose crimes have been fully proven," he emphasized.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the criminal case regarding the death of Iranian citizen Niloufar Zarei, who was killed in an incident in Sweden, and requested that information regarding the investigation be shared with the Iranian government.

The Swedish ambassador assured that he would convey the concerns to his government.

Recently, the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the Iranian Ambassador to discuss the deteriorating health condition of Ahmad Reza Djalali, who holds dual citizenship and expressed the government's protest. Djalali was arrested in Iran eight years ago on charges of espionage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel