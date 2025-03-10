Azerbaijan counts remains found of its presumed missing citizens from first Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The remains of 688 presumed missing Azerbaijani citizens were found as of March 1, Secretary of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan Gazanfar Ahmadov said during the presentation of the "Assessment Report: Accounting for Missing Persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

He emphasized that the identities of 165 people who went missing in the First Karabakh War have been established and promulgated.

The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan is hosting a presentation of the "Assessment Report: Accounting for Missing Persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan" by the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

The event is attended by members and staff of the working group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan, high-ranking representatives of the international commission, deputies, senior officials of relevant government agencies, as well as representatives of NGOs and the media.

