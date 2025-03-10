Uzbekistan, Iran forge path for stronger agricultural trade ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 10. Uzbekistan and Iran explored ways to expand agricultural trade and investment cooperation, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and Iran's Vanda Holding.

The discussions focused on streamlining logistics, ensuring stable food supply chains, and establishing long-term mechanisms for potato and other agricultural product deliveries to Uzbekistan. The sides also reviewed investment opportunities, deeper processing of agricultural goods, and joint production projects.

Uzbekistan highlighted the importance of advanced agricultural technologies to enhance product quality and competitiveness in global markets.

Vanda Holding, founded in 2009 in Tehran, strengthened its presence in the region through projects in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and metallurgy. The company specializes in strategic trade, export operations, and logistics development.