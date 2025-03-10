WB posts Tajikistan's leading share of remittances in global GDP

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 10. Tajikistan's economy remains heavily reliant on remittances, which account for nearly 40 percent of the country’s GDP - one of the highest ratios in the world, Trend reports via the World Bank (WB).

According to information, most of these remittances came from Russia. The bank expects that remittance inflows into Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are expected to continue driving private consumption and improving current account balances, providing vital economic support in 2025.

At the same time, the WB representative in Uzbekistan reports that migration continues to be a significant development challenge in Europe and Central Asia, which is home to 100 million migrants, accounting for one-third of the world’s migrant population. Driven by income gaps, demographic shifts, climate change, and conflicts, migration patterns are expected to continue rising globally. Labor migration remains a key source of income for millions in Central Asian countries.

In 2024, remittances in Uzbekistan accounted for 14 percent of GDP, while Kyrgyzstan saw remittances make up 24 percent of its GDP.

Over 80 percent of migration flows from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were directed to Russia by 2023. Migration from Uzbekistan is more diversified: 57 percent of Uzbek migrants reside in Russia, 15 percent in Kazakhstan and 10 percent in Ukraine.