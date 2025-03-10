Azerbaijan sheds light on identity of an employee of State Tourism Agency implicated in investigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The employee of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Nijat Huseynov was detained by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 04, 2025 as a suspect and brought to court, a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen by the Sabail District Court of Baku, Trend reports.

According to the information, he is accused of abuse of official powers during his official activity.

Meanwhile, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev was strictly reprimanded for shortcomings in his work.

Several officials of the Agency, including the head of the State Tourism Agency's Apparatus Kanan Gasimov, head of the Tourism Policy and Strategy Department Muhammad Muradov, were dismissed from their posts.