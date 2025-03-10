Azerbaijan to take part in tourism exhibition in Dubai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan will take part in the ATM Dubai 2025 tourism exhibition, set to take place in Dubai (UAE) from April 28 to May 1, Trend reports.

The State Tourism Agency has begun preparations for the event, including the setup of a turnkey exhibition stand.

The agency estimates the cost of the stand at 407,100 manat (nearly $240,000).

ATM Dubai is a major global platform that brings together industry leaders to explore the future of tourism, combining entertainment, luxury, business events, and corporate travel.