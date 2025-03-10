Tajikistan proposes UN resolution on artificial intelligence

Photo: Ministry of industry and new technologies of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 10. Tajikistan has proposed a resolution on artificial intelligence (AI) at the United Nations, aimed at fostering collaboration and regulation in Central Asia’s emerging AI sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

The resolution proposes the establishment of a horizontal self-regulation mechanism for AI in Central Asia, intended to drive breakthrough growth for AI startups.

Moreover, it also calls for the creation of a Regional AI Center, which would serve as a unified platform for connecting AI compute networks, developing joint data-sharing and research projects, and establishing a common framework for AI self-regulation.

According to the ministry, Tajikistan continues to strengthen international cooperation in AI, innovation, and digital technologies, advocating for the effective and secure development of AI both regionally and globally. Permanent representatives from several countries expressed their support for the initiative, underscoring its importance for global technological progress.