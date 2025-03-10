Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 10

Business Materials 10 March 2025 11:46 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies increased, while 29 decreased in price compared to March 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 574,545 rials, and one euro is 622,372 rials, while on March 9, one euro was 623,862 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 10

Rial on March 9

1 US dollar

USD

574,545

574,617

1 British pound

GBP

742,029

742,058

1 Swiss franc

CHF

652,286

654,894

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,906

57,110

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,911

53,072

1 Danish krone

DKK

83,441

83,638

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,596

6,594

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,445

156,465

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,861,775

1,865,735

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,293

205,265

100 Japanese yens

JPY

388,085

390,538

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,939

73,933

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,492,717

1,482,578

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

399,819

399,342

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

327,953

327,970

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,553

31,492

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,747

15,759

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,290

6,521

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,842

157,862

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,847

43,892

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

362,145

361,897

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,212

157,862

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,528,045

1,528,237

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

431,644

431,111

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

471,972

473,111

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,460

19,460

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

412,085

411,937

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

119,047

118,483

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,424

79,429

100 Thai baht

THB

1,709,643

1,707,072

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

130,135

130,004

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

396,390

396,473

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

810,360

810,461

1 euro

EUR

622,372

623,862

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

116,985

116,623

1 Georgian lari

GEL

206,849

207,053

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,255

35,260

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,963

7,949

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,432

175,705

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,968

338,019

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

999,748

1,001,074

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,687

52,695

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,143

164,320

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,897

8,895

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 760,488 rials and $1 costs 702,047 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 739,774 rials, and the price of $1 totals 682,925 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 915,000–918,000 rials, while one euro is about 997,000–1 million rials.

