Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies increased, while 29 decreased in price compared to March 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 574,545 rials, and one euro is 622,372 rials, while on March 9, one euro was 623,862 rials.

Currency Rial on March 10 Rial on March 9 1 US dollar USD 574,545 574,617 1 British pound GBP 742,029 742,058 1 Swiss franc CHF 652,286 654,894 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,906 57,110 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,911 53,072 1 Danish krone DKK 83,441 83,638 1 Indian rupee INR 6,596 6,594 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,445 156,465 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,861,775 1,865,735 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,293 205,265 100 Japanese yens JPY 388,085 390,538 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,939 73,933 1 Omani rial OMR 1,492,717 1,482,578 1 Canadian dollar CAD 399,819 399,342 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 327,953 327,970 1 South African rand ZAR 31,553 31,492 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,747 15,759 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,290 6,521 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,842 157,862 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,847 43,892 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 362,145 361,897 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,212 157,862 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,528,045 1,528,237 1 Singapore dollar SGD 431,644 431,111 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 471,972 473,111 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,460 19,460 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 412,085 411,937 1 Libyan dinar LYD 119,047 118,483 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,424 79,429 100 Thai baht THB 1,709,643 1,707,072 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 130,135 130,004 1,000 South Korean won KRW 396,390 396,473 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 810,360 810,461 1 euro EUR 622,372 623,862 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 116,985 116,623 1 Georgian lari GEL 206,849 207,053 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,255 35,260 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,963 7,949 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,432 175,705 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,968 338,019 100 Philippine pesos PHP 999,748 1,001,074 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,687 52,695 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,143 164,320 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,897 8,895

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 760,488 rials and $1 costs 702,047 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 739,774 rials, and the price of $1 totals 682,925 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 915,000–918,000 rials, while one euro is about 997,000–1 million rials.

