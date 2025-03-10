Formula One World Championship 2025: FIA reveals media accreditation requirements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has presented the accreditation guide for media representatives for the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, a source in the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operating Company told Trend.

According to the source, this guide outlines the registration process, necessary documentation, and general criteria for media representatives covering the championship.

"Accreditation is granted exclusively to media organizations that meet specific quality and circulation standards, with priority given to journalists, photographers, and editors specializing in motorsports and sports.

The selection process will take into account key factors such as professionalism, experience, and previous coverage of events by media representatives. These criteria will play a decisive role in the accreditation approval decision.

FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) have exclusive responsibility for the accreditation process, which can be revoked at any time without prior notice.

Applications for accreditation from local media representatives will be handled by the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

The start date for media accreditation registration will be announced shortly.

The official guide is available on the Azerbaijan Grand Prix website.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place in Baku on September 19-21, 2025," the BCC statement said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel