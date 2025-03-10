Turkmenistan forms new commission to spur foreign economic growth

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 10. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has issued a decree establishing an Interdepartmental Commission to enhance Turkmenistan's foreign economic activities, Trend reports.

The Commission will also focus on developing projects to foster cooperation with international economic organizations and financial institutions. Its composition and regulations have been finalized.

The document was signed in line with the objectives outlined in the "Renaissance of the New Era of a Powerful State: National Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan for 2022–2052" and the "Concept of the Foreign Policy Course of Neutral Turkmenistan for 2022–2028," to intensify partnerships with international and regional institutions to enhance Turkmenistan’s foreign economic engagement.