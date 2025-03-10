Iranian currency continues to depreciate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. One euro was purchased and sold for one million rials on Iran's black market on March 10, which indicates that the country's currency continues to depreciate, Trend reports.

The previous day in Iran, one euro totaled 992,000 rials.

The value of $1 in the country is currently 927,000 rials. Whereas $1 the previous day stood at 918,000 rials.

To note, the economic sanctions of the US and Western countries against Iran, inflation, and many other problems indicate the difficult economic situation in the country.

According to the official exchange rate announced by the Central Bank of Iran, $1 is worth 574,000 rials, and one euro stands at 622,000 rials.

