Shell, BMW M Motorsport renew commitment to racing and sustainable technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Shell and BMW M Motorsport have renewed their long-term partnership, continuing their collaboration across energy, innovation, and technology, Trend reports.

Under the renewed agreement, Shell will remain the energy partner for BMW M Motorsport, supporting its factory racing programs, including the World Endurance Championship and the International Motor Sports Association.

The partnership also extends to GT3 racing, with continued involvement in events such as the Deutsche Touringwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) and the Macau Grand Prix. Additionally, Shell will serve as the official partner of BMW M Trackdays, an annual event at Germany’s Nürburgring, where BMW M owners can experience Shell’s performance fuels.

As part of the collaboration, Shell and BMW M Motorsport will explore advancements in sustainable lubricants, e-fluids for electric vehicles, and innovative energy solutions for motorsports. BMW M Motorsport will continue to recommend Shell’s premium fuel and lubricant brands, including Shell V-Power, Shell Helix, and Shell EV Plus.

Company executives emphasized the importance of the decade-long partnership in supporting racing performance and future technological development. Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH, highlighted the role of strong partners in advancing both motorsports and series production, while Aysun Akik, Vice President at Shell Lubricants, reaffirmed Shell’s commitment to innovation and performance.