Azerbaijan’s internet speed soars, tripling in just few years - ICTA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Internet speed in Azerbaijan has increased threefold over the last three years, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Information Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) Jeyhun Huseynzade told reporters, Trend reports.

"As part of the 'Online Azerbaijan' project, the use of GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) technology in the country has reached 100 percent. GPON technology has the ability to provide faster internet compared to previous technologies," he added.