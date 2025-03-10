Iran, Türkiye set to link Tehran and Ankara with new passenger rail service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Although there is interest in using the Tehran-Van passenger train between Iran and Türkiye, the Tehran-Ankara passenger train will be put into operation in the next phase, said Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Chairman of the Board and President of the Railways of Iran (RAI), Trend reports.

Zakeri explained that the Tehran-Van route, which had been suspended for five years, has been revived following an agreement between the railway authorities of both nations. The decision comes in response to high demand from both citizens and tourists traveling to Türkiye.

According to Zakeri, the Tehran-Van train consists of seven carriages and can accommodate up to 280 passengers. The initial ticket sales for this service have been strong, indicating a positive outlook for its future, with expectations to simplify travel between the two countries.

The ticket price for the Tehran-Van route is set at 26 euros, and the service will operate twice a week in each direction.

On January 27, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh visited Türkiye with a high-level delegation. In the course of the visit, it was agreed to resume the movement of passenger trains.

The passenger train service between Iran and Türkiye, Tehran-Van, resumed its operations on March 9. The passenger train will operate on Sundays and Wednesdays from Tehran to Van, and on Mondays and Thursdays from Van to Tehran. The travel time for the train is 22 hours, and it will carry approximately 280 passengers.

