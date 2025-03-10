Job fair was organized at Lachin Airport for recruitment (PHOTO)

March 10, 2025, Lachin – A job fair was held in Lachin, jointly organized by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

This initiative was launched as part of the Great Return program to provide employment opportunities for Lachin-born citizens at the Lachin International Airport, which will begin operations in 2025, and to support their professional development in the aviation sector.

During the fair, more than 110 vacancies were presented in the areas of electrical and lighting support for flights, communications, airport operation, aviation security, and operation and repair of technological equipment.

About 100 residents of Lachin applied for employment at the job fair. During the event, participants were provided with detailed information about the working conditions at the airport and the requirements for vacancies.

All applications will be promptly reviewed, and suitable candidates will be invited for interviews. Those who successfully pass the selection will be employed in relevant positions at Lachin International Airport.

It should be noted that the Lachin International Airport will make a significant contribution not only to the development of transport infrastructure, but also to the socio-economic revival of the region. The new airport will contribute to employment growth, expansion of transport and logistics capabilities, and the development of tourism.