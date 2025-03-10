Azerbaijan expands internet access to thousands of households in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Over 3,500 households in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation are now connected to broadband internet, Hasan Omarov, acting general director of Aztelcom LLC, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking during a report event for the "Online Azerbaijan" project, Omarov indicated that operational activities in the liberated territories are currently in progress.

“Currently, work is still underway to lay main cables. As part of the Great Return program, new technologies have already been implemented in the liberated areas,” Omarov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel