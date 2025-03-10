Azerbaijan's National Aviation Academy installs advanced Boeing 777 simulator (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. A ceremony was held at Azerbaijan's National Aviation Academy to mark the handover of a Boeing 777 full-flight simulator, installed in partnership with "Silk Way West" Airlines for training purposes, Trend reports.

The event was attended by the rector of the Academy, academician Arif Pashayev, Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev, rector of ADA University Professor Hafiz Pashayev, president of the Silk Way Group Zaur Akhundov, and president of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC Samir Rzayev.

In his speech, Academy rector academician Arif Pashayev emphasized that the new simulator will provide high-quality pilot training opportunities both nationally and globally. The simulator will play a significant role in the training of students enrolled in relevant specialties at the National Aviation Academy while also enhancing the skills of pilots and aviators working for international airlines such as "Silk Way West Airlines" and "Azerbaijan Airlines" that operate Boeing 777 aircraft, ensuring aviation safety meets the highest standards.

The simulator, manufactured by the UK-based L3 Harris Commercial Aviation Solutions, offers a highly realistic training experience. It combines three Boeing 777 models: 777-F, 777-200 LR, and 777-300 ER. Equipped with advanced visualization and flight simulation technologies, this next-generation model meets the highest international aviation standards and enables a wide range of qualification sessions, pilot assessments, and certification training.

To note, the Boeing 777 full-flight simulator underwent a comprehensive review by experts from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in February. Following a successful certification process by the agency, official recognition by local aviation authorities will further strengthen the National Aviation Academy’s commitment to international aviation standards.

With the introduction of this simulator, local aviation professionals will benefit from significantly reduced costs and improved accessibility, eliminating the need for pilots to travel abroad for training.

