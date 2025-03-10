Possible next steps include meeting between Iran and JCPOA signatories - MFA spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. An expert-level meeting between Iran and the members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany) may be held in the near future, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said at a joint press conference in Tehran on March 10, Trend reports.

According to him, consultations regarding the aforementioned meeting are currently in progress.

Baghaei mentioned that Iran has held several rounds of dialogue with three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) at the level of deputy foreign ministers in the past few months. The date of the next round of talks has not yet been announced. Iran is also holding talks with China and Russia, as members of the JCPOA.

To note, on November 29, 2024, the first round of dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva. The second round of this dialogue was continued on January 13-14 in Geneva, where negotiations were held mainly on Iran's nuclear program.

The Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

The Iranian parliament established a strategic strategy to oppose the sanctions in late 2020, citing the failure to meet the Joint Comprehensive Strategy of Action (JCPOA) signed by Iran and six other nations, as well as the imposition of sanctions against Iran.

According to the Iranian parliament's vote, Iran halted implementing extra safeguards and protocols specified in the nuclear deal on February 23, 2021. As a result, the International Atomic Energy Agency's monitoring system was cut by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

