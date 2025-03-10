Mine threat seriously hampering process of locating missing persons - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Mine threat is seriously hampering the process of locating missing persons, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his meeting with the Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) Kathryne Bomberger today, Trend reports.

Bayramov highlighted that the issue of "missing persons" has always been a priority, noting that as a result of Armenia's aggression in the early 1990s, up to 4,000 Azerbaijanis, including civilians, children, and women, went missing.

Since 2023, Azerbaijan has been organizing international conferences to raise awareness on this issue, and the active role of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan in this regard was pointed out.

It was stressed that international efforts should be mobilized to find a solution to the issue of missing persons.

The minister pointed out the importance of clarifying the fate of missing persons from the perspective of the rule of law, justice, and the normalization of post-conflict relations, stressing the crucial role of the international community in this matter.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has uncovered 23 mass graves in the territories liberated from occupation.

Additionally, it was mentioned that the mine threat significantly hinders the process of determining the whereabouts of missing persons.

