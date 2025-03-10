Armenia still shows uncooperative approach to search for missing - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Armenia continues to take an unconstructive position regarding the clarification of the fate of missing persons, said Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Ali Nagıyev, Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting with the Executive Director of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), Kathryne Bomberger, Nagıyev emphasized the ongoing efforts of the Azerbaijani government to search for its missing citizens, a matter consistently prioritized by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that urgent measures are being carried out, including the identification of burial sites related to missing persons from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the exhumation of remains, and the identification of recovered remains.

Nagıyev also pointed out that Armenia has shown no intention of cooperating in the efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons and continues to take a non-constructive stance.

Additionally, the Commission Head shared his thoughts on the report prepared by the ICMP’s Assessment Mission, which outlines possibilities for the search for missing persons. He expressed gratitude for the support shown by the ICMP in the State Commission's work.

