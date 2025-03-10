"Online Azerbaijan" mega project concludes with report event (PHOTO)

The event provided comprehensive information on the project’s
implementation, the results achieved, and future prospects.
In his opening speech, Shahin Babayev highlighted that the
"Online Azerbaijan" project aimed to ensure high-speed, stable
broadband internet access for businesses and households across the
country using modern technologies.
Over the last four years, the number of households with access
to high-speed internet and stable broadband connections increased
by 13 times, reaching nearly 3 million, he noted.
The project was carried out under the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport within the framework of the "Strategic
Roadmap for the Development of Telecommunications and Information
Technologies." Over the past two years, the average speed of
broadband internet in the country has increased by 1.4 times,
exceeding 66 Mbps as of January 2024.
The event continued with a panel session titled "New Phase of
Digitalization," where discussions were held on opportunities for
implementing innovative technologies, expanding cloud services, and
advancing e-government platforms.
To note, the efforts made under the project have garnered
significant international recognition. On March 5, at the renowned
Mobile World Congress exhibition, Aztelekom LLC was honored with
the prestigious "Fastest Stable Network" award, presented by Ookla,
a global leader in internet speed testing and performance
analysis.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel