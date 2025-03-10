"Online Azerbaijan" mega project concludes with report event (PHOTO)

The event provided comprehensive information on the project’s implementation, the results achieved, and future prospects.

In his opening speech, Shahin Babayev highlighted that the "Online Azerbaijan" project aimed to ensure high-speed, stable broadband internet access for businesses and households across the country using modern technologies.

Over the last four years, the number of households with access to high-speed internet and stable broadband connections increased by 13 times, reaching nearly 3 million, he noted.

The project was carried out under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport within the framework of the "Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Telecommunications and Information Technologies." Over the past two years, the average speed of broadband internet in the country has increased by 1.4 times, exceeding 66 Mbps as of January 2024.

The event continued with a panel session titled "New Phase of Digitalization," where discussions were held on opportunities for implementing innovative technologies, expanding cloud services, and advancing e-government platforms.

To note, the efforts made under the project have garnered significant international recognition. On March 5, at the renowned Mobile World Congress exhibition, Aztelekom LLC was honored with the prestigious "Fastest Stable Network" award, presented by Ookla, a global leader in internet speed testing and performance analysis.

