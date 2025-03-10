Iran optimistic for new round in bilateral relations with Germany - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Iran hopes for improved bilateral relations with Germany, said the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Adressing the press conference held today in Tehran. Baghaei noted that recent decisions by the new German government in the past months have not been in the best interest of both countries. The suspension of certain Iranian entities' activities is not constructive in any way, and it is hoped that these strategies will be reconsidered.

He added that recently, the Iranian ambassador had been sent to Berlin, and Germany's ambassador is now working in Tehran.

The spokesperson also mentioned that Iran is holding talks with Germany, along with three other European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) at the deputy foreign ministers' level. These talks primarily focus on Iran's nuclear issue. According to Baghaei, these discussions are part of the long-term framework of agreements between Iran and the three European countries. Additionally, bilateral discussions on issues of mutual interest or concern also take place outside the scope of these talks.

On November 29, 2024, the first round of dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva. The second round of this dialogue was continued on January 13-14 in Geneva, where negotiations were held mainly on Iran's nuclear program.

