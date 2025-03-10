Azerbaijani, Georgian Parliament leaders address regional challenges and cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, during her official visit to Georgia on March 10, Trend reports.

Papuashvili greeted Gafarova cordially and said that that was the first visit of a Head of Legislature after the parliamentary elections held in Georgia and the start-up of the new-convocation Parliament. He described that as a token of the high-level amity between our countries.

Reflecting on his visits to Azerbaijan, Papuashvili mentioned that the intensive exchange of trips and the close contacts had helped promote broader relations. He also thanked the government of Azerbaijan for its support of Georgia.

Gafarova voiced her appreciation of the generous hospitality and conveyed her congratulations on the election to the Georgian parliament and Shalva Papuashvili’s re-election. She added that that was her second official visit to Georgia as the Parliament Speaker and that the meetings held during it would certainly contribute to further expansion of the relations.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are friendly states, said the Speaker of the Milli Majlis before remarking that such amicable relations firstly stemmed from the will of our nations. The two peoples have lived in friendship, brotherhood, and good neighborhoods for ages. Then, the Speaker quoted President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan as saying that the political bonds between Azerbaijan and Georgia could serve as an example for all the neighbors.

The Azerbaijani-Georgian friendship and strategic partnership had brought forth opportunities to carry into life major energy and transport projects. Those projects serve the two sides’ national interests while also fostering stability and development in the South Caucasus. At the same time, such projects have grown into a serious factor in the larger region of Eurasia, where, too, they are generating new opportunities.

The mutual support and solidarity of our countries and peoples were underlined as well. It was emphasized that, among other things, the two sides took unequivocal stances on territorial integrity and sovereignty issues.

Next, it was said that the high-level relations continued in the parliamentary plane as well. The two Speakers stressed that the inter-parliamentary ties were an important component of the bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia and that the truly very efficient cooperation had been built up between our legislatures. Apart from the friendship groups, there is the successful collaboration experience garnered amongst the parliamentary committees. The Speakers also underlined the importance of mutual support and joint activities of Azerbaijani and Georgian MPs upon international platforms.

The meeting had an exchange of views on the state of regional affairs and the necessity of maintaining peace and stability in it. Besides, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova made known her ideas about the double standards present in the system of international relations and the inadmissibility of biased and unfair approaches to individual countries.

The speakers articulated perspectives on additional topics of mutual significance as well.

Following the meeting, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova signed the memorial book.

