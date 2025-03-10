Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani parliament speaker visits Great Leader Heydar Aliyev monument in Georgia's Tbilisi (PHOTO)

Society Materials 10 March 2025 17:41 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has called at the monument of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi on March 10 as part of the visit to Georgia, a source in the parliament told Trend.

According to the source, Gafarova placed a wreath at the memorial, honoring the Great Leader with profound respect.

Then, the speaker went to the Memorial Complex in the Heroes’ Square.

There, Gafarova put a wreath at the monument in memoriam of the heroes who had given their lives up for the sake of Georgia’s territorial integrity.

The respective national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia were executed in a ceremonial context.

