Robert Kocharian was a member of the "Krung" organization - Arkadi Ghukasyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. During a hearing at the Baku Military Court, defendant Arkadi Ghukasyan, while answering questions from state prosecutors, also commented on the former President of Armenia, Robert Kocharian, Trend reports.

Ghukasyan recalled that Arkady Manvelovich Manucharov was the main speaker at the rallies held in Karabakh in 1988. He added, “I don’t remember Robert Kocharian's speeches. Since we studied in Russian, he, like me, had problems with literary Armenian. It is possible that he was one of the organizers of the rally, as he was a member of the “Krung” organization.”

The trial continues against Armenian citizens charged with war crimes, genocide, violations of international humanitarian law, terrorism, and the illegal use of force during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.