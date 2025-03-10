Azerbaijan engages in transporting details of wind turbine for setup in its Khizi district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The wheels are in motion for the transportation of parts destined for a wind turbine, set to take root in Azerbaijan's Khizi district, all thanks to the green light given by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, a source in the agency told Trend.

The dimensional specifications of the cargo are as follows: a linear extent of 36 meters, a lateral breadth of 4.76 meters, a vertical elevation of six meters, and a total mass, inclusive of the vehicular unit, amounting to 170 tons.

To safeguard public thoroughfares and transportation infrastructure from degradation, the agency facilitates the authorization of permits for the transit of oversized and heavy-duty vehicles.

Specialized conveyance apparatuses are deployed to mitigate structural degradation of thoroughfares during the transit of supersized freight.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel