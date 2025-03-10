Azerbaijani MFA responds to France's groundless accusations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. We strongly reject the unfounded allegations against our country made by France on a regular basis to conceal its failed policy in the overseas territories, as well as efforts to carry on its colonial legacy, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, Trend reports.

Responding to the baseless claims made against Azerbaijan by France’s Minister for Overseas Territories, Manuel Valls, during an interview with BFM TV, Hajizada noted that the absurd accusations by Manuel Valls, who propagates France’s colonial policies and claims that the country exists “on 3 oceans and 5 continents," are nothing more than another manifestation of the fact that France fails to accept the loss of its foothold among those nations.

"Minister Manuel Valls, who refers to France as "an exceptional power," acknowledges that his incompatible allegations are insufficient justifications in light of violent acts committed in the overseas territories and suppression of movements advocating for independence," the spokesperson added.

According to Hajizada, the views expressed by Minister Valls about France’s readiness to sacrifice concepts such as freedom of thought and independence when its "strategic interests" are at stake point to the country’s double standards.

"We call on France to cease its unfounded smear campaign against our country by making such allegations," he said.

